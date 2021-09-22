ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report sales of $173.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.60 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $608.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $753.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.70. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $740.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

