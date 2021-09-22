Aufman Associates Inc Has $425,000 Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $59.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

