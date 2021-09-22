Aufman Associates Inc Sells 140 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aufman Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 7.9% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $3,711,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

