Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $283.19 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.78 and a 200-day moving average of $292.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

