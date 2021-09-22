AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share.

AutoZone stock traded up $18.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,661.60. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,390. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,598.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,491.96. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

