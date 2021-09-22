AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,785.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,634.53.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,598.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,491.96. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

