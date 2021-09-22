AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

AXAHY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

