Axie Infinity Price Hits $60.80 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $867.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for $60.80 or 0.00143790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00126738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00045172 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

AXS is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

