Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 8.2%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 22,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,139,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Get Azul alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Azul by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.