B. Riley Comments on GT Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GT Biopharma in a report released on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 714,605 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,906,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $5,808,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 216,218 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

