Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,612 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $417,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $23.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3,366.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,431.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,347.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

