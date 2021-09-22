Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $116,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,425,000 after acquiring an additional 385,739 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.62. 9,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,298. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.44 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

