Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,187 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of CarMax worth $184,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 232,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 149,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $142.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

