Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $130,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $668.34. 5,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.21 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

