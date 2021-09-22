Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $168.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $168,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

