Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 17,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 407,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
