Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 17,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 407,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

