Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.64.

SAN opened at $3.39 on Monday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

