Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.30

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.30 and last traded at $100.85, with a volume of 1886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -72.44, a PEG ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

