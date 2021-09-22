Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 160,777 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,855,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $635,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 57,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

