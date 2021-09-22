Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Charter Communications worth $825,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $758.64. 3,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

