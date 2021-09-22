Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of BlackRock worth $1,036,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BLK stock traded up $10.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $856.12. 1,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $901.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

