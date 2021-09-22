Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,371,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,140,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.14. 29,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

