Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,253 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $683,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $187.36. 6,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average of $186.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

