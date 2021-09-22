Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 332,265 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 332,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $933,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.22. 19,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,590. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

