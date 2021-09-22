Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 619,645 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,974,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $769,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

NYSE COF traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.23. 10,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,177. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

