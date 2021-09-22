Bank of The West Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of The West decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

NYSE MGM opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.