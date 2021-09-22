Bank of The West Purchases Shares of 1,350 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,735,000 after acquiring an additional 337,187 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,717,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 132,104 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

