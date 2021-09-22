Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

