Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in ManTech International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ManTech International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

