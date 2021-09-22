Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 38,700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3,870.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

