Barclays Downgrades ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Equal Weight

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $420.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.48. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

