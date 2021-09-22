Barings LLC Acquires 7,228 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $16.11 on Wednesday, reaching $341.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319,922. The company has a market capitalization of $962.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $904,182,389. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

