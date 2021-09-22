Barings LLC Buys 246 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,169. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

