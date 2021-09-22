Barings LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195,142 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

