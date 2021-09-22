Barings LLC Has $7.71 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. 161,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,982. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

