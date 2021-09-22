Barings LLC Sells 403,155 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 403,155 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,874,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,832 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 362,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,724. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

