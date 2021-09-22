Barings LLC Takes $30.73 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 577,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,733,000. NIO comprises 0.7% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in NIO by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. 545,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,163,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

