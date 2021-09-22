Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Financial Analysis

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 94.05% -8.77% -2.66%

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barratt Developments and Bonterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $6.48 billion 1.50 $888.88 million $1.95 9.77 Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.47 -$229.09 million N/A N/A

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barratt Developments and Bonterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 5 6 0 2.55 Bonterra Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00

Bonterra Energy has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Bonterra Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

