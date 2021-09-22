Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of Basf stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 214,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

