BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. BBQ has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BBQ by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,980,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BBQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

