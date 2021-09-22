Beacon (BECN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,920.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,920.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

