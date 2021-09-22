BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DXBRF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. BellRock Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
About BellRock Brands
