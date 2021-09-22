BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXBRF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. BellRock Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

