Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.79 ($26.81).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) on Wednesday, reaching €17.22 ($20.26). The company had a trading volume of 7,835,795 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.30. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

