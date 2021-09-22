Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 4.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 31,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,140,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,550,872 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

