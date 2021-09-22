Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,369. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

