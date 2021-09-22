Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $99.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 15.9% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $99,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.77. 1,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

