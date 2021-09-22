Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.23. 16,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.21. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of -315.30 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.