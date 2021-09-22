Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Allison Peterson Sells 120 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Allison Peterson sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $12,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,944. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Best Buy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.