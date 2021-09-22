BetterBetting Hits Market Cap of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00054405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045719 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

