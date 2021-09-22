BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $20.29. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 13,680 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $618.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.